USPS: ‘Search is continuing’ for Conway grandmother’s ashes that became lost in the mail

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the U.S. Postal Service said “the search is continuing” for a Conway grandmother’s ashes that were lost in the mail a year ago.
“We have been in contact with the family and are very aware of their desire to locate the missing cremains as soon as possible. We regret that, to date, the cremains have not been located, but the search is continuing,” Rick Badie, a spokesperson for the USPS’ Atlanta and greater South Carolina districts, said in a statement Tuesday.
Charlotte Diane Dillon’s ashes have been missing for nearly a year.
Dillon’s granddaughter, Mikayla Eckler, said the family received confirmation from USPS the ashes were on their way to Conway from Tulsa, Okla.
They never made it and Dillon’s family is still looking for closure.
The family said Dillon drove more than 20 hours from Conway to Tulsa for a family funeral. Shortly after she arrived, she went into cardiac arrest and passed away unexpectedly.
Dillon’s remains were cremated. Eckler said she and her mother were out of work because of the pandemic, so they couldn’t afford to stay in Tulsa to wait the week or two until the cremation was complete.
The family decided to have the ashes shipped through the postal service. Eckler said on March 30, 2020, the family got a notification the ashes were en route to the USPS sorting facility in Tulsa.
It was the last notification, and over the next few months the family talked to USPS staff almost every day.
“In the very rare instance a package of this sensitive nature is found to be missing, we do a thorough search throughout the facilities the package traveled through, and staff at every level is notified of the missing package. If the package is found and there is no identification included, the cremated remains are kept indefinitely,” Badie said.
He added the USPS has started a nationwide sweep for Dillon’s ashes.
