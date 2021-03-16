Two more South Carolina men arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two more South Carolina men face federal charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Several people who know the men identified them to federal officials using security footage and photos posted online of those involved in the riot.
Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry face multiple federal charges, according to an arrest warrant. An affidavit from the FBI outlines some of their involvement in the riot.
The two men are seen on security footage climbing through a broken window into the Capitol building (see above).
Irizarry is seen in several photos with a metal pipe in his hand.
Irizarry is currently a second-semester freshman at The Citadel, spokesperson Kim Keelor-Parker confirmed.
People who know the men as cadets in the Civil Air Patrol Unit first identified Bishai and Irizarry to the FBI.
The Civil Air Patrol Unit is a volunteer leadership program for people 12 to 21 that can lead to military service in the Air Force, but is not a military branch itself.
One witness told federal officials the men were “easily identifiable” in pictures by their “demeanors, way they (we)re standing and physical characteristics.”
Another witness, who also knows the men through the Civil Air Patrol Unit, stated they recognized Bishai’s backpack, shirt and bandana. They also said the men were listed as being in Washington, D.C. on social media on Jan. 6.
A family member of one of the men also confirmed this information with officials.
FBI agents found the men in other security footage based on those witnesses’ reports.
Officials said the men’s images match their ID photos with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
Both Bishai and Irizarry were set to face a federal judge in Columbia on Monday, March 15 on the following charges:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Buildings or Grounds
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
This story will be updated.
Previous arrests of South Carolinians accused in the Capitol riot include William Norwood III and Andrew Hatley. Read more about them in the stories below.
To see the FBI’s wanted posters related to the Capitol riot, click or tap here.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.