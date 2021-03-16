Troopers investigate crash along Highway 22 near Conway; 2 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies responded to a crash Tuesday night near the Conway area.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Highway 90.
A spokesman said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating the crash. Horry County police were also on the scene.
WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol to learn more about this crash.
