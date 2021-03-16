Taylor takes third, Chants finish fifth at General Hackler Championship

Leading the Chants again this week was Taylor, who finished the three-day event with a final-round 70, 2-under par, on Tuesday. His final 18 holes of play consisted of four birdies, two bogeys, and 12 pars. Over the three rounds of play, he turned in two eagles, 11 birdies, and 35 pars to card rounds of 71, 67, and 70 for a final score of 208, 8-under par, and a third-place finish.