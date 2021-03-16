Sheriff’s office: Victim sent to hospital following shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that hurt one person.
Authorities responded Tuesday night to the shooting on Fifth Street.
Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is at the hospital.
No other details were provided on the victim’s condition or if any suspects are in custody.
Nunn said more information may be provided on Wednesday.
WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.