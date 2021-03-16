Police: Man armed with crossbow robs woman outside Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man remains behind bars after police say he robbed a woman while armed with a crossbow.
Carlton Staples, 42, is charged with armed robbery and possession of cocaine.
According to arrest warrants, the incident happened on March 6 outside the Polynesian Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard.
Police allege Staples exited a dark SUV with a crossbow in his hand and began walking toward the victim, the warrants confirmed.
According to authorities, Staples then tossed the crossbow to the ground, grabbed the victim’s purse, and stole the $800 inside.
Staples was later arrested at a gas station on Seaboard Street. Police say they found a baggy in his pocket containing a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine.
As of Tuesday, Staples remains in jail at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
