New White House report shows Horry County in orange zone for new COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – A new report from the White House on COVID-19 cases in South Carolina shows some positive trends.
Data from the report released on Tuesday is current as of March 12.
For the first time in several weeks, the report shows Horry County has dropped out of the red zone when it comes to new cases and is now in the orange zone. The orange zone means there were 50-99 new cases per 100,000 people from March 5 to March 11.
There also are no municipalities in the state that are in the red zone. The Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach-Conway area remains in the orange zone, according to the White House.
Meanwhile, the report shows the city of Florence, Florence County and Bennettsville are in the yellow zone when it comes to new COVID-19 cases.
On a national scale, the report shows South Carolina ranks 30th in the nation for new cases per 100,000 people. According to the White House report, there were 5,007 new cases in the state.
South Carolina ranks 37th in the nation for new deaths per 100,000 people. According to the report, there were 77 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.
The latest DHEC data on Tuesday shows there are 383 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with 24 of those in Horry County. There were two additional COVID-19 related deaths in South Carolina.
