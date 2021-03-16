New Murrells Inlet barbeque restaurant to open at old Prosser’s BBQ location

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new barbeque restaurant is coming to Murrells Inlet.
Schoolhouse Barbeque said on Facebook Monday their sister restaurant, Inlet Bar-b-que, will be opening soon.
The restaurant said Inlet Bar-b-que will be located at 3750 Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the same spot where Prosser’s BBQ was located.
“Thank you for always supporting us at our Scranton location. We hope you will visit us at our new location while enjoying time at the beach. Please share our big news with your family and friends! We look forward to serving you at both locations and ALWAYS appreciate your business!” Schoolhouse Barbeque said on Facebook.
