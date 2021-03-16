Man charged in 2015 deadly shooting faces another murder charge in Marlboro County

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection to a deadly shooting at a club in McColl.
Deaundre Malachi, 25, faces several charges including murder in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old Donta Pearson early Monday morning.
Authorities were called just after 2 a.m. to the Ellison Club after they said shots were fired in the parking lot.
Investigators said Pearson was shot in the parking lot and taken to a hospital where he later died.
Malachi was arrested on Monday following a high-speed chase.
He is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and will be arraigned on Wednesday.
Malachi also faces a murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Muhammad Johnson back in January 2015.
Bennettsville police said Johnson was shot and killed at a building referred to as “Old Marlboro School” on King Street, but the building was not owned by the school district.
Police said the motive for the crime was gang-related.
Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said that Malachi had been on supervised release in that case.
