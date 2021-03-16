Kidztime Festival at Broadway at the Beach

For the first time, the KidzTime Festival will be sponsored by Broadway Grand Prix and for the third year, is partnering with Help 4 Kids. During the event, representatives from Help 4 Kids will be collecting much-needed items for their Backpack Buddies program. These items include: canned pasta, Vienna sausages, Pop Tarts, chicken noodle soup, toothpaste, toothbrushes, socks and underwear for school-aged children, K-12th grade. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for this local organization helping the kids in our community stay healthy and not go hungry.