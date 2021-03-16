Jobseekers turn out for drive-through job fair at Pelicans ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A drive-through job fair was held Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark for area jobseekers.
Over 50 employers took part in the event, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Most of the companies were hiring for full-time positions, but there were part-time positions available as well, mainly with hospitality companies.
Each attendee who drove through received a bag filled with employer hiring information.
Jobseekers could take the packet home to review all of the open positions available and then follow the instructions listed on the hiring company’s flyer for next steps on completing their specific application process.
