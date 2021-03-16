HCPD: Horry County police officer hurt in two-vehicle crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department.
Horry County Police Department said one of their own was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash happened at 4:19 p.m. near Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension in the Conway area.
It’s not clear how badly the officer was hurt or how the crash happened.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Horry County Fire Rescue, Conway Police Department and Conway Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The Horry County Police Department said it will provide more information as it becomes available.
