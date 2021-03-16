Good Day Café closes Myrtle Beach location, open for business in Surfside Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Food and coffee lovers will now have to travel to Surfside Beach to enjoy the tasty treats and good vibes of one Grand Strand eatery.
Good Day Café closed the doors of their Myrtle Beach location on March 1, owner Kevin Andrews said.
Known for their coffees, smoothies, and ‘Almost World Famous Lobster Rolls,’ Good Day Café first opened in Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District in 2018.
Looking for a new opportunity and to expand the brand, Andrews said he decided to make the move to Surfside Beach last summer.
Andrews added it was a “heck of a good run,” but he’s excited about the new location.
You can visit Good Day Café in Surfside Beach at 357 U.S. 17 Business.
