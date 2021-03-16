Francis Marion University to hold three in-person graduation ceremonies

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Francis Marion University officials said they’ll hold three in-person graduation ceremonies in May.
According to information from the university, the three different ceremonies are to limit the number of graduates and guests in attendance at each ceremony.
The ceremonies will be held in the Smith University Center Gym and will be organized by FMU’s four academic schools and colleges, a press release stated.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed throughout, and masks will be required at all times, university officials said.
Each graduate will be limited to three guests and no one will be allowed in the ceremony without a ticket.
