Four HCS high schools, program schools return to full-time traditional learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four Horry County high schools, program schools returned to the classroom full-time on Tuesday, March 16.
- Early College High School
- North Myrtle Beach High School
- Scholars Academy
- Academy for the arts, science and technology
This completes all of the North Myrtle Beach schools’ return to full-time face-to-face learning. Green Sea Floyds was complete last Friday and all of Loris returns to class by Wednesday, but there are still several base high schools left.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said she hopes all schools will return to traditional learning by the end of this month. Parents have at least five days notice before children head back full time.
High schools have been the last ones to return to campus and Bourcier said the second semester is important for students, especially seniors.
“This is their last year before they graduate so this is a very big part of the senior process, to be able to finish strong and be with their classmates and to have some sense of normalcy when it comes to wrapping up the school year, being able to have graduation and some sort of a prom experience we can have this year unlike last year,” she said.
Safety precautions are making it possible for 200 students to safely return to school to Scholars Academy, one of the four returning Tuesday. Principal Norman McQueen said the vaccine adds another level of protection.
He just got his first dose last weekend and said it was a quick and easy process.
“It’s been great to give us a way to feel like, OK, we are getting as much protection as we can and we are taking all the precautions as we can with the building, masks plexiglass, distancing and everything we can possibly do to get back working together,” McQueen said.
Scholars Academy students take at least one class with Coastal Carolina University each semester, McQueen said the class will remain online.
Bourcier said they hope to have an announcement this week for more openings next week.
