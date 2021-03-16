FIRST ALERT: Clouds linger Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cloudy skies and a few showers will continue on Wednesday ahead of a potential round of severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
Cloudy skies, occasional light rain and chilly temperatures will remain in place through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s to near 50 with off and on showers at times.
Milder weather will make a comeback for St Patrick’s day but clouds will stick around. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle 60s. A few showers will be possible at times with Wednesday rain chances at 30%. The best risk of scattered showers and areas of drizzle will be through the first half of the day.
By Thursday, a strong cold front will set the stage for the possibility of severe storms. The cold front will push storms into the Carolinas during the day Thursday. As warm and moist air flows into the area and combines with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, strong to severe storms will be possible.
There is currently a level 3 severe weather risk in place across the eastern half of North and South Carolina on Thursday. A level 3 risk means scattered severe storms are possible for Thursday.
The risk from these storms includes strong winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes. Some data continues to suggest the possibility of a few strong tornadoes across the Carolinas late Thursday. For a full update on the sever weather threat, click here.
