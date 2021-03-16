Community skate park reopens in Florence following major renovation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Skaters are back to enjoying their park in Florence after it received some major upgrades.
The skating group FloSK8 partnered with the city of Florence for a major redo of the skate park in McLeod Park off South Santiago Drive.
Before the renovation, there were cracks in the concrete and gaping holes on the ramps. The entire renovation cost about $200,000.
The skatepark officially reopened on Saturday, and a video from 7-year-old Liam Smith shows them ripping up the newly-renovated park.
City officials hope it will provide a boost to sports tourism in the area.
