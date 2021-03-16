CCU’s DeVante’ Jones named to NABC Division I All-District team

Jones has been near or at the top in several Sun Belt and NCAA rankings. Among his conference rankings he was first in free throw percentage (.879), first in steals (68), first in steals per game (3.0), second in points per game (20.0), fifth in defensive rebounding (5.7), and eighth in both rebounding (7.3), and minutes played (33.2). He was also ninth in assist/turnover ratio (1.6), 12th in assists (3.1), and 14th in three-point field goals made (2.0).