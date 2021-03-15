Police: 25 children on board daycare bus during crash in Florence; driver charged

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A daycare bus with dozens of children on board was involved in a crash in Florence on Monday, according to police.
Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said a three-vehicle crash happened at 3;45 p.m. on James Jones Avenue and Church Street, with one of the vehicles being the daycare bus.
He added that 25 kids were on board, but none of them were hurt.
Brandt said an adult occupant of another vehicle was taken to a hospital but some injuries.
The driver of the daycare bus was charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to Brandt.
He could not say at this time which daycare the bus is associated with.
