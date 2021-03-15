FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thursday remains a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as the risk of strong to severe storms is increasing.
A classic spring-time set involving a clash between warm and humid air and a strong cold front may lead to the risk of severe storms during the day Thursday.
A severe weather outbreak may occur across portions of Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee on Wednesday. Across these areas, there is a potential for widespread severe storms and tornadoes, including the risk of some strong tornadoes. That area is under a moderate risk (level 4) for tomorrow’s storm threat and may see an upgrade to a level 5 risk - the highest risk possible.
The cold front will push the storms into the Carolinas during the day Thursday. As warm and moist air flows into the area and combines with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, strong to severe storms will be possible.
There is currently a level 3 severe weather risk in place across the eastern half of North and South Carolina on Thursday. A level 3 risk means scattered severe storms are possible for Thursday. The risk from these storms includes strong winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes. Some data continues to suggest the possibility of a few strong tornadoes across the Carolinas late Thursday.
The forecast details including timing and exact threats will continue to become more clear over the next 24 hours. For now, we encourage that you download the First Alert Weather App in preparation for Thursday’s potential strong to severe storms.
