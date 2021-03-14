Tigers sweep fourth consecutive series; Win 13th straight

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Softball team (16-2, 8-2 ACC) scored at least one run in the first four innings of its second game of the day at McWhorter Stadium in an 8-1 win over Furman. With the win, the Tigers’ earned their fourth consecutive series sweep and 13th win in a row. Clemson second-year freshman righty Valerie Cagle, the ACC’s wins leader, improved to 10-1 on the season after pitching 4.0 innings without surrendering a single earned run in Saturday’s second contest. Offensively, the Tigers were led by shortstop Ansley Gilstrap, who went 2-for-3 at the plate and tallied a game-high three RBIs.