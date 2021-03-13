Sports tourism numbers in Myrtle Beach already reaching pre-pandemic levels

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Sports tourism is back in full swing in Myrtle Beach.
City officials say January and February saw similar sports tourism numbers to 2019, before the pandemic.
Tim Huber, the city’s sports tourism director, says direct spending estimates for January and February reached over $10 million.
Huber also says reports on athlete/family sports travel for the summer are on par with 2019.
Friday saw the beginning of the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge, which is a college track and field event featuring more than 500 athletes.
The Myrtle Beach Sports Center is also hosting a girls volleyball tournament this weekend.
Jonathan Paris, Executive Director of Sports Tourism for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, says the momentum from January and February will likely continue through the spring.
“So far, our March has been pretty solid,” he said. “The collegiate meets are down a little bit just because colleges haven’t been traveling, but our youth events have been tracking pretty much pre-pandemic levels as well.”
The solid sports tourism numbers aren’t just a benefit for the city, but they’re also good news for athletes.
“They are very happy to be here,” said Jeff Jacobs, Director of Spring Break Meets. “Some of the athletes haven’t competed for almost a year college-wise if they couldn’t do anything indoors this season.”
The return of sports tourism is good news for the local economy, according to Paris.
“Certainly, our hotels and our restaurants and our attractions appreciate the fact that the sports groups are rebounding faster,” he said.
Paris also said the future of sports tourism for the remainder of the year is looking brighter already.
“I think certainly as people get vaccinated and have a stronger comfort level with traveling and things like that that it’s only going to get better,” he said.
