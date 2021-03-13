Local fire departments send reminders to check smoke alarms for Daylight Saving Time

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Local fire departments and other agencies are reminding residents to check their smoke alarms and even change batteries in time for Daylight Saving Time.
Federal agencies such as the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission say smoke and carbon monoxide alarms need fresh batteries each year unless they have sealed, 10-year batteries.
The CPSC also recommends testing alarms each month to make sure they’re working properly. Smoke and CO alarms are recommended to be installed in every level of a home and outside sleeping areas. Smoke alarms are further recommended by the CPSC to be installed in bedrooms as well.
The agency also says having working alarms with fresh batteries can buy families valuable time to escape from fire or a lethal building up carbon monoxide in a home.
Local agencies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee also sent reminders as early as Friday for local residents to make sure they check their alarms.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue said anyone that doesn’t have a working smoke alarm can have one installed for free by the department. Residents are asked to fill out an online form in order to request installation.
The Georgetown City Fire Department also said that it has a limited number of CO alarms to give away to residents. GCFD also said crews will install those alarms for residents who request them.
Other local agencies, including the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Conway Fire Department, Midway Fire Rescue and the Marion Rural Fire Department also all sent reminders to residents through social media.
Daylight Saving Time goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday, when time “springs forward” by one hour.
