Georgetown man wins $1 million in second-chance lottery drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man is now the newest millionaire in the state, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
In a press release, the lottery said that officials called the lucky winner to inform him that his non-winning lottery ticket was entered into the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier Second-Chance drawing. That ticket was actually picked to win $1 million.
“It made me cry tears of joy,” he said to lottery officials.
He reportedly then hung up the phone, called his wife at work, who wanted to leave work and come home. Instead, he encouraged her to stay before heading off to work himself.
“I went to work,” he said. “I couldn’t even function. It was a feeling that I’d never felt before.”
The millionaire asked not to be identified and says he’s “enjoying life” since his big win.
