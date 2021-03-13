FIRST ALERT: A mild Saturday before Sunday showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful start to the weekend is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. After a mild start to the day, high temperatures throughout this afternoon will remain a few degrees cooler than what we saw for our high temps this past week. Highs will warm into the middle 60s for the Grand Strand and low 70s across the Pee Dee. Clouds will also steadily increase throughout the day, so expect a mix of sun and clouds.