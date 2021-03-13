FIRST ALERT: A mild Saturday before Sunday showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful start to the weekend is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. After a mild start to the day, high temperatures throughout this afternoon will remain a few degrees cooler than what we saw for our high temps this past week. Highs will warm into the middle 60s for the Grand Strand and low 70s across the Pee Dee. Clouds will also steadily increase throughout the day, so expect a mix of sun and clouds.
A few changes arrive for Sunday, with temperatures back near 70° and the chance for a few stray showers. Only a 20% chance of rain is expected, with most showers being very light and brief downpours.
The better potential for shower and thunderstorms arrives into next week by Tuesday. That’s when we could see scattered showers and a few potentially heavy downpours. These chances last until Thursday, as we dry out into the following weekend.
