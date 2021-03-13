Deputies searching for missing 65-year-old man with dementia in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing, 65-year-old man in Florence County.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Joey Marion Graham, of Lake City, was last seen at 8 p.m. Friday.
Deputies said Graham was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black and grey long sleeve shirt.
Family members also told authorities he suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information on Graham and his whereabouts is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.