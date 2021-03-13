Conway Free Fridge gets to stay, city says

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News.
The city of Conway is cool with the Conway Free Fridge project.
After initially opposing the perishable food giveaway project and even warning organizers that they could be cited for keeping an abandoned refrigerator, the program received a thumbs up from the city’s Community Appearance Board this week.
“Obviously, we want them to be successful,” said Jessica Hucks, the city’s planning director.
Earlier this month, Avery Jones placed a refrigerator outside his business at 422 Main Street, Conway Cooling. The appliance holds donated items for those in need in a “take what you need, leave what you can” fashion.
Jones’s wife, Tricia, became interested in the project after reading about similar programs in other cities. The fridge is cleaned and refilled on a regular schedule by different individuals on the Conway Free Fridge board.
But city officials voiced concerns about safety and liability. The Joneses said they were told by the city to remove the fridge or face daily fines because a small child could climb inside the appliance and become trapped.
Two other Free Fridges are located in the county: one at Mount Vernon church in Nichols, and another at the James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport, but they are not subject to the same restrictions as the one in downtown Conway.
To appease the city, the Joneses took down their Conway Tiger-themed fridge and put up a few smaller ones that were too small for children to fit inside. Then they took their request to the Community Appearance Board.
At the CAB meeting Wednesday, Hucks told the board that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) did not have any say in the matter because the group isn’t selling any food items. And Conway Free Fridge is a nonprofit, meaning there is no need for a business license.
The central issue was the appliance’s locking mechanism and safety. Still, Hucks confirmed that as long as there is a lock with a code that could be displayed on the fridge, the fridge could stay.
