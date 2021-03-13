CCU’s Jones, Mostafa named finalists for national postseason honors

BOSTON, MA – Coastal Carolina men’s University’s men’s basketball’s DeVante’ Jones and Essam Mostafa have been named finalists for a pair of postseason honors released by CollegeInsider.com on Friday afternoon.
Jones, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, has been named a finalist for the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year award. The junior is at the top of the NCAA national rankings in steals (4th) and steals per game (2nd).
The Lefty Driesell Award, given annually to the top defensive player in Division I basketball, is named in honor of the legendary former coach.
Mostafa has been named a finalist for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Award. Mostafa has been a consistent scorer and rebounder during his first campaign and registered seven double-doubles on the season, good enough for fourth in the conference and among the top-50 nationally.
The Kyle Macey Award is presented annually to the top freshman in Division I basketball and is named in honor for a guard who starred as a freshman for Purdue before transferring to Kentucky to complete his collegiate career.
The recipients of both awards will be announced April 1.
