Police: 2 arrested in connection to burglary of Conway shooting range

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have are in custody in connection to a burglary of an indoor gun range in Conway.
The Horry County Police Department announced the arrests Friday night.
The identity of either suspect was not immediately available.
According to information from the Board of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The Gun Store and Indoor Range, located on the 3000 Block of Highway 701 South was burglarized, on March 6.
Investigators said several guns were taken during the break-in.
A reward from the ATF had also been offered in the case.
