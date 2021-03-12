Work underway on new mural along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A splash of color is coming to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.
Work began Friday on a new alleyway mural on the outside of the iconic Gay Dolphin Gift Cove.
The mural, which ties in the existing colors of the building, features a dolphin and the text, “We Belong at the Beach,” with the #MyrtleBeachMoments.
The artwork is a project lead by members of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Grand Strand.
The group hopes it helps showcase the vibrant Myrtle Beach community.
It’s also meant to catch the attention of people strolling the boardwalk, making for a fun photo opportunity.
“The mural went through many different renditions and we’re just picking something out that has a beachie theme that will welcome our visitors as well as our residents,” said Becky Boone, a member of Leadership Grand Strand.
Additional lighting is also being added to the alleyway for both safety and ambiance.
“We’re excited because when it all gets said and done, I think it’s going to be something great to look at,” said Boone.
Work on the mural is expected to wrap up by March 21.
