Silver Alert issued for missing 22-year-old Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a man last seen in Lumberton.
The North Carolina Center of Missing Persons says 22-year-old Tyshawn Unique Skipper was last seen at 1010 East 2nd Street in Lumberton.
Skipper is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Authorities said Skipper is 5′9″ and 225 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.
A photo of him was not immediately provided.
Officials say Skipper was last seen wearing a green and white baseball cap, white shirt, black suit jacket, black jeans as well as black and gold sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
