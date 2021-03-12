Sexual orientation axed from South Carolina hate crime bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A hate crimes bill in South Carolina no longer protects gay or transgender people after a Republican leader said including them would likely lead members of his party to withdraw their support.
A House subcommittee on Thursday passed an amendment removing sexual orientation, creed, gender, age and ancestry from the bill. The measure now includes just six protected groups, all of which have long been included in federal law: race, color, religion, sex, national origin and physical or mental disability.
Supporters of the bill as originally written questioned the worth of a hate crimes law that doesn’t include gay and transgender people, who they say are among those most in need of protection.
Backers of the bill also bemoaned the fact that it has taken the state so long to pass any hate crime measure. It has been nearly six years since a self-declared white supremacist gunned down nine Black parishioners at Emanuel AME church in Charleston.
South Carolina is one of only three states — along with Arkansas and Wyoming — without a hate crimes law and the state’s powerful business community has said the lack of protection could stop expansions and new companies.
The decision stunned LGBT groups, which had been encouraged by the bill’s progress.
Conservatives worried the hate crimes bill might be used against religious groups who oppose homosexuality or abortion.
Supporters agreed Thursday to remove civil penalties and include a clause that the hate crime penalty couldn’t exceed the penalty for the original crime. The bill would add up to five years in prison for someone convicted of a murder, assault or other violent crime fueled by hate, three years for stalking or harassment and an extra year behind bars for vandalism.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.