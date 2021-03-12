Several units damaged in fire at Carolina Forest apartment complex

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were dispatched to an early-morning apartment fire Friday at a Carolina Forest apartment complex.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to a multi-unit fire in the 4000 block of Signature Drive around 2:26 a.m. A second alarm was sent out as well.
First responders said the building was evacuated and several units suffered heavy fire and water damage.
The fire was brought under control and no injuries have been reported at this time, according to HCFR. The blaze was at the Reserve at Ridgewood apartment complex.
Video of the fire courtesy of viewer Sitroy Blomdal:
