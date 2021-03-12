Robeson County man facing child sex charges, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man now faces several child sex charges, according to authorities.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Richard Barnes, of Marietta, was arrested Thursday in relation to multiple offenses.
Deputies said the incidents allegedly involving Barnes happened between 2015 and 2017, and the case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office.
Barnes is charged with four counts of first-degree statutory rape and one count of indecent liberties with a child.
He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $550,000 secured bond.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at (910) 671-3140.
