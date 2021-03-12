Myrtle Beach celebrates its 83rd birthday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is celebrating its 83rd birthday on Friday.
According to information from the city, Myrtle Beach officially became a town on March 12, 1938 when the state charter was issue.
The 1937 ballot question about incorporation of Myrtle Beach as a town passed on a vote of 133 to eight, city officials said. Of the 159 qualified voters, 141 went to the poll that day for a turnout of nearly 89%.
According to city staff, Myrtle Beach’s population was just 1,597 in 1940, based on U.S. Census. It passed 5,000 mark in the mid-1950s, and earned its “city” designation on Jan. 4, 1957.
To mark Myrtle Beach’s 83rd birthday, the city shared a historic view of Main Street, looking east from Oak Street, circa 1940.
