Mass COVID-19 vaccine event for Horry County educators starts Friday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – On Friday, for the first time, a large COVID-19 vaccine event is happening just for employees of Horry County Schools.
This includes teachers, janitorial staff, aids and others.
The vaccine events start March 12 at Conway Medical Center and will pick up Saturday morning.
Organizers said 500 of HCS’s 3,000 employees are already signed up this weekend to get their vaccine dose, and Conway Medical Center staff are happy to administer them.
“CMC is very, very excited to be the hospital making sure the teachers in Horry County are protected, that our students are protected, families, loved ones and community as a whole,” CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd said. “To be a part of that is just exciting for us to provide this service to them, to be a part of allowing our students to be back in the classroom.”
These appointments are just for Horry County Schools staff.
Employees getting their shot this weekend will have a second scheduled appointment three weeks from now.
