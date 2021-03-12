March 11 SCHSL high school baseball scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school baseball season is in full swing for our South Carolina High School League squads across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scores from tonight’s action on the diamond can be found below.
Coastal Invitational Tournament
St. James 4 - North Myrtle Beach 3
Myrtle Beach 10 - Cheraw 6
Aynor 3 - Lake City 2
Cheraw 5 - Waccamaw 4
IP Baseball Classic
Hartsville 3 - Carolina Forest 0
Other area scores
South Florence 3 - Darlington 2
West Florence 3 - East Clarendon 2
Andrews 9 - Lamar 1
