March 11 SCHSL high school baseball scoreboard

SCHSL high school baseball highlights - March 11, 2021
By Gabe McDonald | March 11, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 11:38 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school baseball season is in full swing for our South Carolina High School League squads across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scores from tonight’s action on the diamond can be found below.

Coastal Invitational Tournament

St. James 4 - North Myrtle Beach 3

Myrtle Beach 10 - Cheraw 6

Aynor 3 - Lake City 2

Cheraw 5 - Waccamaw 4

IP Baseball Classic

Hartsville 3 - Carolina Forest 0

Other area scores

South Florence 3 - Darlington 2

West Florence 3 - East Clarendon 2

Andrews 9 - Lamar 1

