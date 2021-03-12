Local community health centers invited to take part in federal COVID-19 vaccine distribution program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some community health centers in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have been invited to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution program organized by federal officials.
The locations are some of 700 in total from across the country that are invited to participate in the program, organized by the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The HSRA says these centers will have the opportunity to join the program over the next six weeks.
These local facilities invited and their locations are listed below:
- Health Care Partners of South Carolina, Conway
- HopeHealth, Florence
- CareSouth South Carolina, Hartsville
- Little River Medical Center, Little River
The HSRA said the hundreds of health centers invited to the program are those that serve high proportions of low-income and minority patients, provide services to rural populations, operate tribal or urban health programs or use mobile vans to deliver services.
Officials also said the allocations through the program will be separate from weekly allocations. Health centers are also still expected to follow state priority guidelines in administered the vaccine.
The HSRA added that it plans to provide all HSRA-funded health centers and Health Center Program look-alikes to access vaccine doses through the program.
