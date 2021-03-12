Grand Strand Medical Center changing scheduling method for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Medical Center says it’s changing the way it handles second-dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital said Thursday that it now plans to schedule a second dose appointment at the time of administering a first dose of the vaccine.
This comes after WMBF News heard from viewers regarding frustrations with scheduling second dose appointments.
The hospital wasn’t scheduling them at the time of the first dose, in an effort to avoid canceling appointments due to the potential lack of supply.
“We appreciate that DHEC realizes the vaccine quantity issues many hospitals have been facing,” GSMC said in a statement. “In the end, it doesn’t matter who gets the credit. What matters is that our friends and neighbors get vaccinated. Our scheduling process now includes scheduling a second dose appointment at the time of the first dose.”
