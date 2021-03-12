Florence School District 1 officials discuss the consolidation of Florence School District 4

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The consolidation of Timmonsville’s Florence School District 4 was on the agenda during a Florence 1 Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.
FSD1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said the opportunities provided by the district will be very beneficial to the students of Timmonsville’s Florence School District 4
This consolidation could also have a major financial impact.
While most district consolidations have taken place through specific legislation, the consolidation of Florence 4 is taking place through a budget proviso.
“Although some people locally may have thought the budget proviso was a different way to do it, I think it’s an opportunity for us, I hope the opportunity is we’ll be receiving money for doing this,” said O’Malley.
O’Malley said throughout the state, incentives have been provided for districts to consolidate.
He hopes Florence 1 can receive roughly $10 million for this process and points to examples from similar situations over the last year.
“There were eight districts in early 2020 that were going to consolidate including Bamberg, and other small districts and they asked for $210 million to consolidate,” said O’Malley.
O’Malley also said the legislature put $50 million in the budget proviso for districts that wanted to consolidate.
Board Chairman Porter Stewart agreed the district needed to make sure they were getting the proper compensation for this consolidation but says there are other things they need to work out.
“I think tonight is ground zero, we saw the announcement last week, and as I said a few minutes ago we didn’t receive a letter, it was directed to district 4,” said Stewart.
Board member Alexis Pipkins said he’s received phone calls from Timmonsville residents regarding the consolidation.
He wants to make sure they’re doing their part to keep Florence 4 parents involved in the consolidation process going forward.
“Those districts are historically and primarily high concentrated African American communities, and it becomes a genocide to those communities if we don’t take the appropriate approach to engage the community,” said Pipkins.
The consolidation will officially take place in July 2022.
