First Horry County high school students return to full-time, face-to-face learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The first high school in Horry County returned to class for full-time traditional learning on Friday.
Both Green Sea Floyds High School and middle school students are back for face-to-face learning five days a week.
Staff with Horry County Schools are still installing plexiglass barriers in other high schools, with plans to finish this month.
North Myrtle Beach High School and nearby program schools return next Tuesday, March 16. Loris High School students return next Wednesday, March 17.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.