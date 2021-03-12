First Horry County high school students return to full-time, face-to-face learning

First Horry County high school students return to full-time, face-to-face learning
Horry County Schools welcomed back their first high school students to full-time, face-to-face instruction on Friday.
By WMBF News Staff | March 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 11:00 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The first high school in Horry County returned to class for full-time traditional learning on Friday.

Both Green Sea Floyds High School and middle school students are back for face-to-face learning five days a week.

Staff with Horry County Schools are still installing plexiglass barriers in other high schools, with plans to finish this month.

North Myrtle Beach High School and nearby program schools return next Tuesday, March 16. Loris High School students return next Wednesday, March 17.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.