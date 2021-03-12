FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the 70s area-wide. Until then, it’s a mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s this morning.
Temperatures will quick warm up by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We will hit a high of 71 here along the Grand Strand before the sea breeze moves in. Inland, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies! Someone could even make a run for an isolated 80° reading today.
The upcoming weekend will see a few more clouds from time to time especially late Saturday and Sunday. There is still a very small chance of a sprinkle or two on Sunday but most areas will not see any rainfall. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 along the Grand Strand and into the lower to middle 70s inland.
An active weather pattern returns next week with a cooler start on Monday with isolated rain chances. Our highs will rebound into the middle of the week along with increasing rain chances for Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with scattered showers in the forecast for the middle of next week.
Models struggle on how much rain we could see but we do know we will see those chances. The American model (GFS) seems to be the more aggressive approach for now. This is something we will need to watch over the weekend and into next week.
