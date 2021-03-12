FIRST ALERT: Slightly cooler weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slightly cooler weather returns for the weekend, but temperatures will remain spring-like.
A surge of slightly cooler weather will move into the region tonight through the weekend bringing slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds at times.
Tonight will see fair skies with passing clouds at times. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s.
With a northeast wind and partly cloudy skies, Saturday afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 60s at the beach and to near 70 across the Pee Dee.
By Sunday, slightly warmer weather will start to return sending Grand Strand temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70 while inland areas return to the lower 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy at times on Sunday and a sprinkle, or brief light shower will be possible but rain chances are only 20% through the day.
Next week will start to see a return to a more active weather pattern as several system impact the area. At this time, the best chances of scattered showers and possibly even thunderstorms will be on Tuesday and again on Thursday.
