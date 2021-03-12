Crews investigating after brush, structure fires near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fire that heavily damaged a building near Conway is now under investigation.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to a 1.5-acre brush fire as well as a structure fire at around 3 p.m. Friday.
No injuries were reported, but a photo provided by HCFR shows the structure involved being mostly burned by the blaze.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission and the Conway Fire Department assisted HCFR at the scene.
