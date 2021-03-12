Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed in front of Florence bus station

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office released the name of the pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle earlier this week in Florence.
According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the collision happened at 1:15 a.m. on March 9 on South Irby Street in front of the bus station.
The victim was identified as 32-year-old Jennifer Carry Burnette, of Greenwood, S.C., the coroner said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second pedestrian who was walking with her was also hit by the vehicle and is in the hospital, according to the coroner’s office. No additional information was available on that person’s condition.
