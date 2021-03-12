Business owner remains hopeful about potential return of Florence After 5; event still faces hurdles

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One of downtown Florence’s biggest events could be making a comeback this year.
While city officials are hopeful Florence After 5 will return in June, there are still some hurdles they’re paying close attention to.
“We’ve already seen the cases declining locally which is great, but we’ve got a lot of big things coming up, spring break is coming up, full-time in-person schools coming up,” said Hannah Davis, Manager of Downtown Development.
The monthly concert series is tentatively scheduled for June 25.
While it seems far away, Davis said it will give them plenty of time to look at COVID-19 numbers and other potential obstacles.
“We feel pretty confident that June 25th is the right time to start these events back up, they are outdoors, and we’re looking at ways to expand the footprint and expand into some of the plaza spaces so that we have additional space,” she said.
While outdoor events are taking place across the Pee Dee, Davis also mentioned they have to be more cautious since Florence After 5 draws more people from across the area.
“When you have a regional draw on an event it might not be a good idea to bring people from outside your community into a space,” she said. “But with COVID-19 numbers declining and vaccine availability we feel confident we’ll be able to get back to that this summer.”
Jackie Travis, who owns Wholly Smokin’ BBQ, said downtown events have a significant impact on her business.
“It probably accounts for a good 15% of my total revenue,” said Travis. “And we’re only talking about Florence After 5, April through October, and of course the Pecan Festival.”
Travis is looking forward to the return of Florence After 5, but she’s happy the city is taking its time to get it up and running.
“It is part of who we are in downtown right now, Florence After 5 is something people identify downtown with, so am I excited yeah, but once again I’m glad people are being cautiously optimistic,” she said.
