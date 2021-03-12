Billy Joel concert at Bank of America Stadium rescheduled again to 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Billy Joel concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte has been rescheduled yet again - this time to 2022.
The concert will now take place Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticket purchasers will be contacted directly via email with refund options for those unable to attend the new show.
Last year, the original concert date was postponed to this year.
