Authorities: Man kidnapped woman at roadside attraction in Dillon County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for a man they said kidnapped a woman in Dillon County.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Thursday to Highway 301 South and Braswell Road in Rowland for a kidnapping and assault.
Investigators said a woman was abducted in the area of the South of the Border roadside attraction in Dillon County, near Highway 301 South and Braswell Road, and taken to Rowland.
The woman is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the RCSO.
Authorities said the suspect is a black male who is about 5′10″ and weighs around 200 pounds. The suspect has black hair, a short black and gray beard and a mole on his face.
According to law enforcement, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
