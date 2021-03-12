N.C. authorities arrest 16-year-old accused of shooting into car with woman, 2 children inside

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old has been taken into custody after authorities said he shot into a car with a woman and two small children inside.
Lumberton police and Robeson County deputies arrested the teen around 1 p.m. Friday. He has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
On Monday, police officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Linkhaw and Meadow View roads. When they arrived, they found a car had run off the road and into a canal at Linkhaw Road. There were two adults and two 5-year-old kids inside.
During the investigation, it was determined the driver, Brittany Hunt, was shot while driving down Meadow View Road.
Police said it caused Hunt to lose control and crash into the canal.
Hunt was taken to the hospital where she died.
The other adult and two children were also hurt during the crash.
Additional charges are pending against the 16-year-old. He has been placed in secure custody.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.