Atlanta Braves to host fans at home games this season

ATLANTA (WMBF) - The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that it will be among Major League Baseball teams hosting fans for the 2021 season.
The team says it will welcome back fans for their home opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 9.
Atlanta will open Truist Park to 33% capacity to start and will revisit the capacity during each homestand, which equates to around 13,500 people.
The home opener will mark the first time fans have been at the ballpark since October 2019.
“After a long and difficult year, we are excited to welcome Braves fans back to Truist Park beginning on April 9th,” Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Braves, said in a statement. “Baseball has had a healing effect over the course of our history, and we look forward to be a place where our fans can come, have fun and enjoy cheering on their favorite team in a welcoming environment.”
The Braves also said seating will be arranged in socially-distanced pods of two and four around the stadium. Other health and safety measures will also be in place, including a mask requirement when not actively eating or drinking, contactless mobile ticketing and what the team calls “enhanced sanitation.”
Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on March 30.
